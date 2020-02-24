news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Feb. 24, GNA - Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central has appealed to delegates to vote for him to retain the seat for the Party in the Election 2020.

Mr Agyemang Manu made the appeal when he submitted his nomination forms at the Party’s office at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.





The NPP goes into parliamentary primaries on Saturday, April 25 this year to elect candidates for constituencies with sitting MPs nationwide.

The MP who is also the Minister of Health claimed among the contestants, he was the most formidable, marketable and winnable candidate, having contested and won the seat on three consecutive occasions since 2008.

Mr. Agyemang Manu therefore urged the delegates not to allow themselves to be deceived, but must look at his track record pertaining to the progress of the Constituency and the immense role he had played for the Party in various capacities.

He rubbished claims of non-achievement by rivals of the opposition National Democratic Congress and those of the NPP since he became the MP, saying that it was just a deliberate plot to defame, malign and make him unpopular.

Mr Agyemang-Manu enumerated a number of achievements chalked during his tenure and cited the construction of a youth resource centre, rural technology centre, construction of numerous boreholes, asphalt overlay of Dormaa-Ahenkro town roads and upgrading of some medical equipment for Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital.

After receiving the forms, Nana Dwomoh, the Constituency Secretary stressed the need for unity among members and supporters of the Party, stressing that since 2000 the NPP never lost the seat and attributed that feat to hard work and the effective manner they were campaigning.

He assured of an even playing field in the contest and therefore reminded contestants and their supporters to endeavour to avoid the use of foul language against themselves for the general interest of the Party.

Mr Kwasi Damoah, a former Constituency Secretary advised delegates to maintain Mr Agyemang-Manu to increase the Party’s chances of retaining the seat.

GNA