By Godwill Arthur-Mensah,GNA



Accra, Sept. 23, GNA - The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has added its voice to the call for political parties to refrain from politicising security issues to score political points.

It said security issues affected every aspect of life, and it was therefore prudent for every Ghanaian to suggest pragmatic solutions towards ending the recent killing of police personnel and kidnapping of innocent people.

Mr John Amekah, the Acting Chairman of the LPG, expressed these concerns in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday.

"The kind of issues being politicised in our country is so sad. In fact, one does not need to be in government or power before professing solutions to security problems.

"If one Ghanaian dies, it affects everybody and so it saddens my heart that one will wait until his or her party comes to power before proposing solutions for security challenges," Mr Amekah stated.

The LPG Chairman asked individuals with information regarding those committing heinous crimes should be patriotic enough to report it to the Police or security agencies.

He underlined the need for all Ghanaians, irrespective of one's political party, religion or ethnicity, to rally behind the ruling government to stop the killings and kidnappings.

"All the security networks including; ordinary Ghanaians must work closely to stop the dastardly acts of shootings and killings, in order to bring sanity for us to go about our businesses without fear or panic," he stated.

