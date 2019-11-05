news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anderson Fosu-Ackaah, Accra Regional Commander, Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), says it is illegal to drive with children sitting on the driver’s laps.

According to him, the practice would not only endanger the lives of the child and driver but also other road users.

ACP Fosu-Ackaah, who gave the advice during an interview with the Ghana News Agency on ways to help reduce accidents as Christmas approaches, said the Police would soon clampdown on offenders.

Some private car drivers encouraged children to sit on their laps whilst in some cases others stand in between the two front seats (driver’s seat and passenger’s) when the car is in motion.

The Commander also called on drivers to observe traffic regulations to avoid unnecessary road crashes and carnage.

Statistics from January to October this year showed 3,113 reported accident cases, involving 5,654 vehicles.

More than 1,557 persons were injured and 199 lost their lives.

He attributed the causes to drunk-driving, neglect of use of approved road signs, tiredness and lack of maintenance.

ACP Fosu-Ackaah warned motor riders to desist from running through the red light, riding on the shoulders of the road, among other traffic offences.

The activities of commercial motor riders had for some time become a nuisance and personnel are enforcing the law to bring sanity in the system, the Commander stated.

GNA