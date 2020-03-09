news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Mankrong-Junction (C/R), March 09, GNA - Mrs Eva Cofie, the Deputy Central Regional Captain of the Loyal Ladies, the women’s wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has admonished group members not to interfere in the upcoming parliamentary primaries slated for April 25.

She said the neutrality of the group would go a long way to create a conducive atmosphere to ensure peace and stability in the Party to help retain its 19 seats and win the

Mrs Cofie made the call at the inauguration of the Agona East branch of the Loyal Ladies at Mankrong-Junction in the Agona East Constituency.

The aims and objectives of forming the group was to support President AKufo-Addo and the Members of Parliament in the Region to win the upcoming elections, Mrs Cofie said.

She pledged the Loyal Ladies’ continued loyalty to the NPP and urged them to work hard devoid of hatred and divisiveness in order to strengthen the fortunes of the Party.

Professor Kwasi Yankah, the Minister of State In Charge of Tertiary Education and parliamentary candidate for the NPP, commended the ladies for their efforts and preparedness towards securing the seat and winning the presidential election in the December 7 polls.

He said the Loyal Ladies had obviously demonstrated that what men could do women were equally up to that task.

The Minister assured them of the Party’s readiness to support their activities adding that women had big influence on issues such as politics.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Agona East, praised the Ladies for the efforts being made to assist the Party to deliver its mandatory obligations to Ghanaians.

The DCE assured them that they would be resourced to ensure a resounding victory for the NPP in the December 7 polls.

Mr Armah-Frempong urged them to intensify their house-to-house campaign to explain why four more years needed to be added to enable the President to accomplish his vision for the country.

Mr Sam Essandoh, the Agona East Constituency Chairman of the NPP, appealed to the group to avoid behaviours that would ward off people from joining the Party.

He pledged the collective support of the Constituency Executive, DCE and the Parliamentary Candidate to support them to achieve their aims and objectives.

Mrs Issabella Kwakwa, the Agona East Constituency Captain of Loyal Ladies, appealed to the Constituency, Regional and National executive to support their programmes.

