By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 27, GNA – Members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly have been entreated to always resort to laid down internal mechanisms to address their grievances rather than going public to seek redress.

“If there are issues we are not clear about, let us find out the facts from the relevant quarters instead of taking to the media to debate such issues,” Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Mayor of Kumasi, advised.

He cautioned against the use of public platforms to raise “unfounded allegations” against fellow members and staff of the Assembly and condemned such practices as it contravened the Assembly’s Standing Orders.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi was addressing an inaugural ceremony of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to usher in the 60 newly-constituted members at the Rattray Park.

He reminded the 40 elected members and 20 government appointees that they occupied honourable positions and would require to work assiduously to earn respect and dignity of the public.

He indicated that their duties entailed a lot of sacrifice as stated in Section 16 (2) of the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936).

Consequently, it was expected of them to discharge their duties dispassionately and in a non-partisan manner- working effectively with all stakeholders in order to achieve the collective objectives of the Assembly.

“Allowing ourselves to be divided into factions will be detrimental to our common goal,” Mr. Assibey-Antwi, urged, adding, “Let us discuss issues based on facts and not trivialities and controversies.”

After two rounds of voting supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), members elected Mr. Stephen Ofori, the Assembly Member for Amakom as the Presiding Member for the eighth Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

Notable personalities that witnessed the inaugural ceremony included Baffour Owusu Amankwatia, the Chief of Bantama in Kumasi, who chaired the occasion, the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, who represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

