By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Kintampo (BE/R), Nov. 1, GNA – Mr. Michael Sarkodie Baffoe, the Kintampo North Municipal Chief Executive, has called on the electorate to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 Election to take the development of the Municipality to the next level.

He said the people would be ungrateful to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if they failed to vote for his government to lead the nation for a second term.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kintampo in the Bono East Region, Mr. Baffoe, who has been elected as the Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP, observed that, the Municipality had benefited a lot from several development projects under Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration than any other government.

He said though Kintampo Municipality was among the strongholds of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region, President Akufo-Addo’s government had not neglected the people, but ensured the Municipality had its fair share of the national cake.

Mr. Baffoe said the people had benefited and was still benefiting from government’s social intervention programmes, aimed at job creation and poverty reduction.

He said the free SHS programme, Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) and the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) were on course, saying that, those programmes would be strengthened to benefit more people if Ghanaians renewed the mandate of the NPP in Election 2020.

The MCE said educational and health infrastructural development had significantly improved under the current government, and that, virtually all schools, which held classes under trees in the Municipality now had adequate classroom blocks.

Mr. Baffoe assured the people that the Assembly would facilitate equitable distribution of development projects in the Municipality, and appealed to the electorate to remember the rising level of development in Kintampo and vote for him to represent them in Parliament.

“Kintampo has been noted as the stronghold of the NDC, but this time I am very optimistic voters will change the trend because of the level of development they have witnessed under President Akufo-Addo’s government”, he said.

Mr. Baffoe advised the people to bury their political differences, forge ahead in unity and collectively support the development in the area.

