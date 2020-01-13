news, story, article

By Dominic Andonye GNA



Lambussie (UWR) Jan 13, GNA - Mr Achibald Donkor Jnr, the Upper West Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has appealed to the members of the Youth Parliament (YP) to avoid introducing partisan politics into their activities.

He made the appeal during the inauguration ceremony of the Lambussie District YP.

Mr Donkor said the Youth Parliament concept was a flagship programme of the NYA, aimed at equipping the youth with the spirit of patriotism and volunteerism, while holding duty bearers accountable.

He said the NYA took the initiative to establish districts and regional YPs across the country to help them to do constructive criticisms on issues that affected them.

According to Mr Donkor the concept woke up the spirits of the youth towards analyzing issues in a dispassionate manner towards national development.

“I want you to know that NYA is jealously guiding the YP concept and I will plead with you not to compromise your stance for it to become a partisan group or turn it into a political vigilante group. Your main work is to remain patriotic to the nation, volunteer and hold leaders accountable” he said.

Mr Abdulai Ali, the Majority Leader of the Upper West Regional Youth Parliament who was the guest speaker for the first Parliamentary sitting of the first Lambussie District YP urged the youth parliamentarians to get interested in monitoring projects that were executed by government.

He said there was no society or community that could develop without peace and advised the youth to work in collaboration with other stake holders to maintain peace before, during and after the 2020 general election.

Mr Ali also appealed to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Electoral Commission (EC) to consider engaging YP members in their activities.

According him, the YP concept was started in 2010 in the Upper West region and had since been the backbone for youth development in the region.

He spoke on the theme: “The Role of Youth Parliament in the Development of Lambussie District.

