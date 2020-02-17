news, story, article

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA



Tumu, UWR, Feb. 17, GNA - Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) aspiring Parliamentary candidate for the Sissala East Constituency has launched his campaign agenda focused on five thematic areas aimed at improving the development of the area.

He said, he would hold stakeholders engagement sessions on yearly basis with traditional rulers and queenmothers, party executives, heads of government institutions, the Sissala Union and the Youth Forum, and other central civil society organisations to fashion out policies and programmes based on the peculiar development needs of the people, and collectively work to accomplish them to complement government’s efforts.

He said agricultural mechanisation centres would be established to provide farm machinery, farm inputs and equipment, technologies on modern farming practices, improved seeds and marketing outlets for farmers in the area to improve yields and livelihoods.

Mr Issahaku made these known after he submitted his nomination form to Mr Suara Bakuri Tahiru, Constituency Chairman on behalf of the Election Chairman, Mr Solomon Salia Mwangu, in Tumu.





He promised to diversify the educational structure of people in the area into other fields such as medicine, law and engineering, as among others through the support of his common fund allocation and other government sponsorship schemes to help improve the human resource and capital base of the area to enhance development.

Mr Issahaku who is also the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, said women groups in the area would be assisted through soft loans from government’s pro-poor financial schemes and institutions to start small-scale businesses to improve their incomes.

Talking on infrastructure, he said he would lobby government, international organisations and donor communities to support the development of roads, education and health facilities in the area to enhance business transactions and quality healthcare services among the people.

The Deputy Minister advised his campaign team and supporters to refrain from insults and acts that could divide the front of the party, saying, “Let us do our campaign based on ideas and on a clean note without insults. Also be prepared to support the winner in the primaries to retain the seat for the NPP”.

GNA