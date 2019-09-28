news, story, article

Tamale. Sept. 28, GNA - Provisional results for the Karaga Constituency states that Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister for Energy, has won the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries held in that constituency.

When confirmed, Dr Adam would represent the governing NPP as its candidate in the 2020 elections.

Karaga Constituency is one of the orphaned constituencies for the NPP as the seat is held by Mr Alhassan Sualihu Dandaawa of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the election supervised by the Electoral Commission, three ballot papers were rejected and Dr Adam polled 385 votes to beat three other aspirants.

The other aspirants are Dr Baba Sayuti, who polled 78 votes; Mr Alhassan Abdulai, polled four votes; and Mr Suleman IBN Sa-eed polled two votes.

