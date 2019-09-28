news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto/Janet Owusuwaa Ansah, GNA



Odumase-Krobo (E/R), Sept. 28, GNA - The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries for the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency.

He polled 343 votes to beat his challenger, Ms Linda Korkor-Tsu Adadevor who polled 319 votes.

Total valid votes cast was 662 and the eligible voters for the constituency was 708.

At Yilo Krobo Constituency, Francis Djetse Appertey polled 353 votes to win the primaries in the Yilo Krobo Constituency.

His opponent, Eric Tetteh polled 341 votes.

The total votes cast was 694 and the eligible voters for the constituency was 736.

GNA