Accra, Feb. 3, GNA - Mr Dennis Amfo-Sefah, the Tema West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has branded the upcoming Accra leg of the protest march by some opposition parties against the compilation of a new voters’ register as a good sweating exercise for the organisers.



“Because ask yourself, when the Electoral Commission has already sought and received money to compile the new register, what will make anybody go on demonstration against the process which is so far advanced?

“The EC has already rolled out a timetable and set dates for the exercise and they are clear that they are not going to change their mind. So to what purpose are you demonstrating, if not simply because you want to fight your own heavy weight?”

Speaking exclusively to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, Mr. Amfo-Seafah, who is popularly called Nana Boakye, said the walk was an opportunity that former President John Mahama and the NDC gave themselves to exercise so that they could trim down into better shape.

Nana Boakye described the impending demonstration as “a Johnnie Walker business.”

The coalition of opposition parties against the compilation of the new voters’ register has scheduled Tuesday as the day for holding the Accra leg of the demonstration against the new register after the first two legs in Tamale and Kumasi respectively.

The demonstration, was initially scheduled for last week , but was cancelled due to the EC’s dialogue with the Inter Party Advisory Committee on the matter, and was rescheduled for Tuesday after the dialogue with the EC ended inconclusively.

Since then, the EC made it clear that it was pressing on with the compilation, which it said would undertake by June 2020.

The Commission has since made presentations to the Council of State to back its position.

It is in spite of all of these processes that the Inter-Party Resistance Against the Compilation of the New Voters Register is going on with its Accra leg of the demonstrations on Tuesday.

“Initially, I thought that the demonstrators were just worrying themselves, but now I have realised that they are actually getting exercise for themselves. This Johnnie-Walker march is a good idea, but good for them to trim down their bellies,” Nana Boakye said.

