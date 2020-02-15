news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA - Mr. Kweku Ankrah-Quansah, Chief Executive Officer of DEL International Hospital has declared his intention to contest the National Chairmanship of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) at its March 28 National Delegates Congress in Kumasi.



Mr Ankrah-Quansah an Architect by training and an entrepreneur with over 16 years working experience in the built- environment sector as well as the health sector told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on that, CPP needs new political breeds to transform its fortunes.

Also the Group Head of Alchem Global Group, a Development Consultancy, Mr Ankrah-Quansah outlined a ten-point strategic blue-print to re-brand, and energise the party to re-capture its past political, stressing that under his leadership CPP will set-up permanent offices in all constituencies.

“For most constituencies where land is cheap we will build our offices from the ground up. Create Job opportunities for our members through cooperatives, skills development and job placements as well as set-up membership welfare fund to take care of members in times of need,” he said.

He said it is unacceptable for the political party that led Ghana to gain political independence to be absent from the Legislature; “We will identify constituencies where CPP has potential to win, and offer our best candidates in order to win seats for our party”.

Mr Ankrah-Quansah explained to GNA that, one of the major hindrances for the party had been mobilisation of resources, as National Chairman “I will engage in resources mobilisation and equip the grassroots to move across the country and engage in active campaign.

He said a party cannot operate without funding, “with the right orientations, members would be encouraged to contribute their widow’s mite towards the welfare of the party”.

“Each constituency will have patrons who will support the growth and development of the grassroots. No constituency will be left behind. There would be Ideological training through the Education secretariat from National right down to the polling stations, he said.

“We will therefore train party communicators and to enhance the image of the party in the public eye, they must engage in debate, talk shows, radio and TV discussions and we must set the agenda”.

On International Outreach, The CPP National Chairman Aspirant said “CPP is loved all across Africa and in the African Diaspora. We must open our arms wide to global allies who can assist us in rebuilding our party.We must embark on an aggressive membership drive in all constituencies across the country”.

Mr Ankrah-Quansah who doubles as the Founder of TAP2educate, a social enterprise for technology driven education in Africa noted that the party needed to move as a unified team, identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats both within and outside to enhance the leadership skills of all executives.

He said within the first three months of being elected as National Chairman and Leader he would organise two Strategic Empowerment Workshops (SEW) for all regional and national executives.

He said SEW sought to equip all leaders with the strategic blue print developed to revamp the party, integrate regional strategies and to build intra-party bridges.

Mr Ankrah-Quansah said through the SEW project, CPP leaders across the country would be equipped with effective modern political party organisation modalities, collectively draw out plans for intra and inter party engagement.

The CPP Aspiring National Chairman noted that the party would explore and use ICT for re-organisations, create a platform for effective media engagement at national, regional and constituency levels.

He said the next phase of the implementation strategy would focus on all regions to replicate national strategic workshops for all constituency executives, integrate constituency strategy into regional strategy and draw out strategy for re-organisation at the grassroots and equip constituencies with the necessary logistics.

He noted that other steps involved mapping out strategy for Intra-Party Flagbearer Aspirant's Dialogue, organisation of National Delegates Congress to elect a flagbearer and oiling the party machinery for election 2020.

He described himself as the logical choice for the party's chairmanship position and that he is accordingly responding to the call to serve the party in a higher capacity.

GNA