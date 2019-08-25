news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Peki (V/R), Aug. 25 GNA - Mr Rockson Nelson Etse Defeamekpor has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in the South Dayi Constituency of the Volta Region.

He polled 313 out of 543 total valid vote cast to beat his contender Mr Frank Dei who had 229 with one spoiled ballot.

Mr Defeamekpor said the victory was for the party and congratulated his contender for a good contest, describing him as “good and formidable contender."

He also congratulated the delegates for exhibiting maturity in casting the ballot in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The South Dayi MP said his primary focus was to continue to work hard to create job avenues for the people to improve upon their standard of living and sustain their livelihoods.

Mr Defeamekpor assured the constituents of his commitment to ensure that the road networks were improved for accelerated socioeconomic development.

He also said schools in the constituency would soon be supplied with teaching and learning materials for effective and quality education and learning.

Mr Defeamekpor said NDC would win the 2020 elections only through hard work, determination and collective effort and therefore called on the party faithful to unite.

“This is just the beginning of better things to come in 2020, and we need to forge ahead and work together assiduously to unseat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government," he stated.

GNA