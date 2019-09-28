news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Sept 28, GNA - Mr Prince Appiah Debrah was on Saturday elected the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Korle Klottey Constituency to contest the 2020 general election.

Out of 811 valid votes cast, Mr Debrah garnered 511 votes (63 per cent) to defeat his only contender in the race, Mr Harry Harold Kwatekwei Quartey, who had 300 votes (37 per cent).

Elated Mr Debrah expressed his gratitude to the Almighty God and the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and called for Party unity and urged all members to work towards victory in the 2020 general election.

He noted that the Party was battle-ready to wrestle the Korle Klottey Parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Quartey, who accepted the outcome of the election, congratulated Mr Debrah for a hard-won victory and called on Party members in the Constituency to close their ranks and work towards victory in the 2020 general election.

The election was supervised by Madam Hagar Rachel O. Mensah, the Electoral Officer of the Korle Klottey Constituency.

