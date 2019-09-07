news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bawku (U/E), Sept. 7, GNA - Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, has called on municipal and district chief executives in the Region to monitor and supervise projects so as to avoid delays and shoddy works by contractors.

She said the Government was committed to providing the necessary infrastructure and logistics for the development of the citizenry and it was mandatory on the assemblies to take all projects serious and ensure that they were executed well enough to benefit the people.

She said it was unfortunate that many projects in the Region were carried out at a slow pace and ended up not metti half-baked.

Providing the needed infrastructure is meant to fast track the development of skill acquisition of the citizenry that will aid them to contribute towards improving their livelihood conditions and their communities and has to be taken seriously, she said.

Madam Abayage was speaking at Pusiga, during a working visit to the Bawku Municipal and its environs, where she paid a curtsey call on the Pusiga Chief, Naba Ibrahim Aguri Ayumah, and later inspected a 1,000 metric tonne warehouse under the One Village One Warehouse Policy.

She also inspected a six bed capacity female ward facility at the Pusiga Health Centre, valued at GH¢216,000.00, which was about 90 per cent complete.

At Kulungugu, she inspected a six-bed capacity maternity ward with a delivery room and a Nursing Station valued at GH¢216,000.00.

Madam Abayage inspected an ongoing Rural Enterprise Resource Centre project in the Bawku Municipality and commissioned a 40-bed capacity maternity ward at the Zebilla District Hospital in the Bawku West District, which is aimed at promoting maternal and new born health in the District and Region as a whole.

She also inspected the construction of market stores with a nursery centre attached to it and an abattoir at the Zebilla Central Market.

GNA