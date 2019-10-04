news, story, article

Ankobra (W/R),Oct 4, GNA - The District Chief Executive(DCE) for Ellembelle, Mr Kwasi Bonzoh has indicated that he would continue to team up with the Member of Parliament(MP),Mr.Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah irrespective of their different party affiliations.

He therefore entreated all DCEs and MPs in Ghana who were from the same political parties and were not moving on cordially to take a cue from Ellembelle by putting their political differences aside and plan for the development of their areas of jurisdiction.

According to him, political opponents were not enemies as perceived by many politicians and Ghanaians, but rather servants of the people who represented development and that was what he and the MP demonstrated since 2017.

Mr Bonzoh was delivering a speech during the commissioning of a-six-unit classroom block built by Mr.Buah from his share of the Common Fund and a toilet facility for the Ankobra Catholic Primary School.

He said "it was incumbent upon the DCE and the MP in opposition to forge ahead in unity without recourse to insults, bickering, backbiting" among others.

Mr.Bonzo said the two of them would continue to do a clean campaign devoid of personal attacks and antagonism during the electioneering to give peace a chance in the area.

The DCE sent a strong signal to all DCEs whose MPs were in opposition to embrace this novelty to change the face of Ghanaian politics, which had oftentimes been branded as "dirty".

The Chief of Asanda Nana Akpor, who co-chaired the function, added that partisan politics was a setback to national development.

He stressed the need for all political actors from the political divide to put politics aside after elections and rally behind national leaders to spearhead growth and development.

For his part, the MP for Ellembelle, Mr.Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the DCE for the level of cooporation between the two of them stressing that it was a springboard for development.

