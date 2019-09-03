news, story, article

Garu (UE) Sept. 3, GNA – Mr. Emmanuel Avoka Asore, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Garu and parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), has vowed to wrest the Garu constituency seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), if given the mandate by delegates.

The pledge comes as the ruling party readies to hold its parliamentary primary elections, come Saturday, September 28, to pick candidates for the 2020 general election.

Mr. Asore, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said he and the NPP government had a lot to offer, in terms of developing the human resource in the constituency and creating a viable society that would improve the welfare of the people in the area.

“As the chief messenger representing the President in the district, I know the needs of the people and how to address them, so I will be able to articulate the priorities of the people effectively for redress.”

He said one of his priorities would be to focus on curbing migration of the youth, women and children to the southern part of country in search of non-existent jobs.

“The youth and women will be supported to do dry season farming so as to engage them all year round and increase their earnings.”

He added that the government’s good policies in agriculture - the one village one dam, subsidized fertilizer, inputs and the one district one factory among others would foster the growth of agriculture in the area.

Mr. Asore said he would also lobby stakeholders such as development partners in health, education and agriculture to improve on the living conditions of the people and create viable jobs for sustainable livelihood.

He said he was the best candidate to wrestle the seat from the NDC and called on the people to have confidence in him as he had already exhibited that competence as a DCE.

