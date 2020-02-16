news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Kpeve (V/R), Feb. 16, GNA - Mr Kwame Dadzawa, a trained nurse from the University of Ghana has been elected Presiding Member for the South Dayi Assembly.

Mr Dadzawa, a Government appointee was the sole candidate after his contender pulled out of the race at the eleventh hour and polled 22 out of 32 total votes cast with one rejected.

He promised to support the Assembly in its quest for accelerated socio-economic development of the District.

Mr Dadzawa called for unity and collaboration among the members so they could be able to help the Assembly in its development agenda.





Mr Ernest Kodzo Mallet, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area said with the election of the Presiding Member, the Assembly was now set to embark on its activities for rapid growth.

He urged the Assembly members to put their differences aside, saying “we need a common front, we need everybody on board, we need the unity of purpose to fulfil our mandate to the people."

Mr Nelson Rockson Defeamekpor, the Member of Parliament for the area urged the Assembly Members to bring their expertise to grow the local economy.

GNA