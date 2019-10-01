news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA



Koforidua, Oct. 1, GNA - The next government of the Convention Peoples Party(CPP) will build a robust National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS) that will ensure that all members of the scheme will undergo full medical examination annually.

This was disclosed by the General Secretary of the party, Mr James Kwabena Bomfeh at the Eastern Regional congress of the party at Koforidua.

He said CPP believed that the development of the country would need the collective efforts of all citizens of the country.

He said a future CPP government would therefore create a platform that would welcome all the best brains in the country irrespective of their political affiliation to contribute to the development of the country.

Mr Bomfreh said such conditions were established during the regime of President Kwame Nkrumah and also during the presidency of Dr Hila Limman.

The General Secretary said a CPP government would promote local tourism and put in place a system that would empower the people to fight corruption wherever it manifest in the country.

The Acting National Chairman of the party, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim said, the party had put in place a lot of strategies to ensure that the party improved on its performance at the 2020 elections,

She said in preparation towards the 2020 elections, CPP would not tolerate any fragmentation and urged all who believed to be true Nkrumahists to join the CPP.

The out-going Eastern Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Isaac Opare- Addo questioned, which resource of the country would be offered again to raise funds when the roads rehabilitated with the bauxite funds deteriorated.

He advocated that instead of giving out the bauxite out at such a cheap price, the country could take advantage of the availability of excess power in the country to develop the aluminum industry to add more value to the bauxite’.

Mr Opare-Addo expressed confidence in the newly elected regional executive of the party, and urged them to work hard to take the party to the next level.

The congress elected a new eight-member regional executive under the chairmanship of Semefa Mawutor.

Kofi Heneku, first vice chairman, Ebenezer Awuah, second vice chairman, Daniel Ampoma was elected Secretary, Gifty Mercy Anakwa was elected Treasurer, Philip Narh, Organizer, Stephen Mensah Lartey, Youth Organizer, Eric Antwi, Education Secretary and Naomi Owusu-Sekyere, Women Organizer.

GNA