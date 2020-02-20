news, story, article

By Abdulai Haruna, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruna, the Acting Chairperson of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) on Thursday said the Party would target strategic seats across the country in Election 2020 to ensure the Party wins those seats.

She said it was now time for the Party to change its electoral strategies of focusing on every seat in the general elections to selecting specific seats and work towards winning it.

Hajia Hamdatu Haruna who is among three personalities who have picked nomination forms to contest for the CPP National Chairmanship slot, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the Party was not a one man Party.

She said CPP was the only Party that could lead the country on to the path of progress and development and to make a positive impact on Ghanaians.

The CPP Acting Chairperson explained that the high filling fees being charged was another form of funds mobilization to finance it activities.

She added that the amount involved showed how serious and important the position was to the Party and that it was an opportunity for the contestants to market themselves to get sponsors for the National Delegates Congress on March 27th to 28th.

Other leading members who have picked nomination forms at the close of business on Wednesday, February 19 were Mr Kweku Quansah, an Architect and Mrs. Araba Bentsi Enchill, all three for the chairmanship.

Mr John B. Daniels, Acting Deputy General Secretary has picked forms to contest for the Vice Chairmanship slot; while Mr Ebenezer Agbenya, a Teacher by profession; and Nana Yaa Jantuah have picked forms for the General Secretary position.

Mr Moses Yirimambo Ambing and Mr Rashid Alao have picked forms to contest for the National Organiser, while Mr Nabila Basiru and Mr Osei Kofi Acquah has picked forms to contest for the National Youth Organiser; and Hajia Aisha Futa and Rose Tenadu both picked forms to contest for the National Women Organiser slot.

The Acting Chairperson of the CPP said she was confident of winning the upcoming Congress since she was a grassroots person, adding, “My track record will win the election for me”.

She added that she was the ladder that bridges the gap between the elderly and young people in the Party and that she would ensure the Party emerge victorious come December 7th, if she wins the Chairperson position again.

Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim comes from Kumbungu in the Northern Region, but was born and bred at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region. She started her political career in 1992, and in 1995 she was the treasurer for La Dade Kotopon Constituency and was also a member of the National Youth League of the Party up to 2003.

Hajia Hamdatu was elected as the National Women’s Organiser in 2007 and in 2011 she lost the position and was offered a position as a member of the National Executive Council due to her unwavering commitment to the Party.

In the same year she was also appointed the National Women’s Organiser again after the resignation of the then National Women Organiser to joined the Progressive Peoples’ Party (PPP).

In 2015 she was elected as the First Vice Chairperson of the Party and in 2019 she was named the Acting National Chairman.

The CPP National Delegates Congress is slated tentatively for Friday 27 and Saturday, 28 March at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Nominations, which was opened from February 6th is expected to end on Friday February 28th, and nominations forms pegged at GH¢2,000.00, a statement signed by Mr J. B. Daniels, Acting Deputy General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra stated.

According to the CPP Congress timetable, prior to the congress, a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting would be held on Friday, March 27 in Kumasi.

The National Delegates Congress shall elect the National Chairperson, National Vice-Chairpersons, the General Secretary, the National Treasurer, the National Organiser, and the National Women’s Organizer.

