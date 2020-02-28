news, story, article

By Robert Anane/Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, Feb 28, GNA - The Convention Peoples Party (CPP), on Friday suspended the filing of nominations and all other activities towards the March 28 National Delegates Congress of the party due to a court injunction.

Mr James Kwabena Bomfeh Junior, Acting General Secretary of the CPP, told the Ghana News Agency that the developments were as a result of a court injunction.

This was as a result of a writ of summons filed on Feb 26, at the High Court general jurisdiction division by Bright Akwetey and Yaw Asamoah, against Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruan, Acting National Chairperson; James Kwabena Bomfeh (Kabila) Acting General Secretary and the CPP.

The Writ of Summons directs the defendants to enter appearance within eight days, “that in default of your so doing, judgement may be given in your absence without further notice to you”.

He however declined to give further details of the development and said because the matter bordered on legalities, the party’s leadership would consult their legal team and accordingly inform the public on what the party planned to do next in due course.

The Central Committee of the Party opened nominations from February 6th and it was expected to end on Friday February 28th.

The party also fixed Friday, March 27 and Saturday 28 for National Delegate Congress at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to elect both national leaders and flagbearer for elections 2020.

The CPP has fixed a filing fee of GH¢170,000.00 for Presidential aspirants with that of the National Chairman position going for GH¢70,000.00.

National Vice- Chairperson, Treasurer, and General Secretary Aspirants are to pay GH¢50,000.00, while the filing fee for the National Organizer has been pegged at GH¢30,000.00; with that of Women Organizer, GH¢20,000.00 and Youth Organizer GH¢20, 000.00.

They would also have to pay GH¢2,000.00 for nomination forms.

