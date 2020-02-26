news, story, article

By Abdulai Haruna, GNA



Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - Hajia Aisha Sulley Futa, the National Women Organiser of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) on Wednesday filed her nomination form to contest for the slot the party’s National Delegates Congress slated for March 28.

Hajia Aisha who is the incumbent National Women Organiser told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after filing that; “I am confident of winning the position”.

The incumbent is facing strong opposition from Mrs Rose Austin Tenadu for the National Women Organiser. Hajia Aisha, 43-years-old is a business woman.

Hajia Aisha was the CPP Constituency Organiser for Okaikwei North from 2004 to 2008 and became Greater Accra Regional Women Organiser from 2007 to 2008.

Four personalities have picked forms for Chairmanship: Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruna; Mr Kweku Ankra-Quansah; Ms Araba Bensti Enchill; and Nana Oduro Kwarteng.

For the Vice Chairmanship slot only Mr John B. Daniels have so far picked forms whilst three persons have picked for the General Secretary post: Mr Ebenezer Agbenya; Nana Yaa Jantuah; and Mr Kwadwo Afari Yeboah.

Two picked form for the National Organizer post: Moses Yirimambo Ambing and Rashid Alao; Youth Organizer contenders are: Nabila Alhassan Basiru and Osei Kofi Acquah.

An anonymous contender have picked nomination forms to contest for the Presidential slot.

The CPP Central Committee recently postponed the National Delegate Congress from March 8th to March 27 and 28 at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The party opened nomination from February 6th and it’s expected to end on Friday, February 28. Nominations forms was priced at GH¢2,000.00, a statement signed by Mr John B Daniels, Acting Deputy General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency stated.

According to the statement, the Central Committee after an emergency meeting on February 4th decided that prior to the congress, a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting would be held on Friday, March 27 in Kumasi.

The statement said the leadership also reviewed filing fees for the various party portfolios: Presidential Aspirant will now pay filing fee of GH¢170,000.00 and National Chairmanship aspirant will pay GH¢70,000.00.

The statement said, National Vice- Chairperson, Treasurer, and General Secretary Aspirant will pay GH¢50,000.00; National Organizer Aspirant GH¢30,000.00; Women Organizer Aspirant, GH¢20,000.00 and Youth Organizer Aspirant GH¢20,000.00.

The CPP Central Committee earlier decided to hold a joint Congress for the election of the flagbearer and the National Leadership to manage affairs of the party for the next four years.

