By Abdulai Haruna, GNA

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA – The Legal and Constitutional Committee of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has given the Party leadership a 14-day ultimatum to rectify constitutional infractions or face the law.

The 14-day ultimatum will expire on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

According to the CPP Legal and Constitutional Committee, the infractions, if unchecked, would undermine the Party, its cohesion and discipline, and eventually lead to its collapse.

A resolution issued at the end of a meeting by the Committee, signed by Mr Kwame Nkrumah Botsio, Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said if the Central Committee failed to ratify the infractions, it will take the appropriate steps to uphold the CPP Constitution.

The meeting was chaired by Mr Bright Akwetey and attended by Mr Kwame Dadzoe, Mr Kingsley Kwasitsu, Mr Samuel Kodjoe, the Reverend Charles R. A. Tandoh, Mr George Ankomah-Mensah, Mr Yehoda Kotey, Mr John Appiah, and the Secretary, Mr Kwame Nkrumah Botsio.

The CPP Constitution indicates that the Central Committee is the highest administrative organ of the Party, responsible for implementation of policies and decisions under the leadership of the National Chairperson.

It also has the mandate to initiate Party policies, establish such policy area sub-committees and intra-party organisations as may be required for its administration.

The Central Committee shall empanel the Vetting Committee to vet persons seeking national positions as well as presidential aspirants.

It has the authority to approve the candidature of persons contesting the presidential position.

