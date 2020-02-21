news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA - Some leading members of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) on Friday kicked against the high cost of filing fees being charged for various positions of the party.



Mr Kweku Quansah, Aspirant for National Chairmanship told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, the nomination fees were astronomical, deterring and outrageous and was against the party’s fundamental commitment as a socialist party.

Mr Quansah who was the party’s 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency explained that the astronomic filing fees would exclude the vast majority of Party members from offering themselves for office, “this is unacceptable and we must all kick against it.

“Most of the aspirants also oppose these whopping fees on the grounds that it defeats CPP’s central commitment as a socialist democratic party. A party founded on the principles of Nkrumahism must always be committed to breaking down the emerging trend of leadership for the highest bidder in Ghana politics.

“Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s mission was to empower those marginalised by the elitist ideology and philosophy; create room for the ordinary Ghanaian to play active roles in political leadership in ways that strengthen productivity and solidarity, we as a party must not lose sight of our fundamental principles”.

The CPP leadership in a statement signed by Mr J. B. Daniels, Acting Deputy General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Presidential Aspirants were to pay, GHC 170,000.00; and National Chairman, GHC 70,000.00.

National Vice- Chairperson, Treasurer, and General Secretary Aspirants will pay GHC50, 000.00; National Organizer Aspirant GHC30, 000.00; Women Organizer Aspirant, GHC20, 000.00 and Youth Organizer Aspirant GHC20, 000.00.

In addition to the filing fees, each aspirant is to pay GHC2,000.00 for the nomination forms.

The CPP National Chairman Aspirant has therefore called for immediate downward review of the fees to make room for members to contest for positions to help in the transformation of the party.

In view of the high fees, Mr Ebenezer Agbenya, a Teacher by profession who has picked forms to contest for the General Secretary position; on February 18 decided to solicit for funding through social media – facebook.

“Dear countrywomen and men, it has become very necessary for me to humbly request for your help in order to raise 50, 000ghc to file for the GENERAL SECRETARY position of my party the CPP by 28th February.

“Any support within your reach can be received through: 0244441480 (Eben Agbenya). Thank you, as always. Yours very Sincerely & Respectfully,

Commissioner Agbenya - CPP General Secretary hopeful,” Mr Agbenya post’s available to GNA stated.

Professor Kwaku Asare a seasoned lawyer and accountant has also lashed out at the CPP for setting exorbitant filing fees for vacant slots in the party's leadership ahead of the 2020 general election.

Prof Asare, known popularly as Kwaku Azar, an outspoken social commentator, said the party was charging unreasonable fees for the slots. “What is the political culture that allows such unreasonable high filing fees just to serve the people?

Meanwhile Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruna, CPP Acting National Chairperson told the Ghana News Agency that the high filing fees being charged was another form of funds mobilisation to finance it activities.

She added that the amount involved showed how serious and important the position was to the Party and that it was an opportunity for the contestants to market themselves to get sponsors for the National Delegates Congress on March 27th to 28th.

The CPP Central Committee has fixed Friday March 27 and Saturday 28 as the tentative dates for the party’s National Delegate Congress at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Data made available to the Ghana News Agency indicated that, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruna; Mr Kweku Quansah, an Architect; and Mrs. Araba Bentsi Enchill have picked forms to contest for the National Chairmanship position.

Mr John B. Daniels, Acting Deputy General Secretary has picked Vice Chairmanship forms; while Mr Ebenezer Agbenya, a Teacher by profession and Nana Yaa Jantuah a Communication Specialist have picked the General Secretary forms.

Mr Moses Yirimambo Ambing and Mr Rashid Alao have picked National Organizer forms, while Mr Nabila Basiru and Mr Osei Kofi Acquah have picked forms to contest for the National Youth Organiser; and Hajia Aisha Futa and Mrs Rose Austin Tenadu both picked forms to contest for the National Women Organiser slot.

Nominations, which was opened from February 6th is expected to end on Friday February 28th, a statement signed by Mr J. B. Daniels, Acting Deputy General Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra stated.

GNA