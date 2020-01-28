news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA – Some Elders of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) have called for the setting up of Interim Management Committee (IMC) to manage the affairs of the party and to oversee the organization of a national congress to elect new leaders.



They asked that the CPP Central Committee moved quickly to suspend three national officers, alleged to have misconducted themselves and reported to have been placed under police investigations.

The call was contained in a statement, jointly signed by Madam Lucy Anin, Mr. Kwame Wiafe, Dr. Nii Gborbilor Fleischer, Madam Comfort Mensah and Mr. R. O Quansah and copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The statement demanded that the Acting National Chairperson and Leader, the Acting General Secretary, and the National Organiser, ceased carrying themselves as party officers until they were cleared of all allegations of wrongdoing made against them.

It urged the Central Committee to give strong backing to the National Treasurer in his efforts to make sure that all party finances were properly accounted for - any financial irregularities duly regularized before “the horse bolts away from the stables as it were”.

“We are deeply concerned and shocked by the allegations of corruption and abuse of office levelled against the three Party officials.

“These allegations have shaken us badly, the confidence and morale of the general Party membership is broken and we demand that the Central Committee moves in quickly to assist the ongoing police investigations.”

Even more worrisome, it said, was the fact that the allegations, bothering on corruption and criminality, coming in an election year, could negatively affect the electoral fortunes of the party.

The statement, however, counseled that, the pain and revulsion, notwithstanding, all should remain calm – allowed cool heads to prevail, and rallied behind the call for the setting up IMC “to salvage the image and dignity of this great Party”

GNA