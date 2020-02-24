news, story, article

Accra, Feb 24, GNA — The Convention People’s Party (CPP) on Monday called on political parties and Ghanaians to return to the progressive values to enable the country restore its prosperity and productivity.



The CPP said, the nation had lost its ideals and values of hope such as, sincerity, transparency, hard work, dedication, courage and humility of thought, whilst selfishness, hatred, and betrayal has taken over the state of affairs, this should give way to selflessness, love and light.

The CPP in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by, Mr James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, CPP Acting General Secretary, to commemorate February 24, 1966, the overthrow of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah Ghana, first President said.

According to the statement the treachery on the February 24, where the nation sewed the seed of indiscipline with enemy approval, was the cause of greed, unemployment, corruption, illiteracy, disease and poverty the country was facing now.

It added that, the regretful incident on that fateful day would not have been possible without the tacit approval, support and participation of some insider elements who had feigned to be a part of the revolution.

“It was possible because trusted people caved in and sold out,” it reiterated.

The statement further added that, up until now, the founding party of the nation still suffered from blows of imperialism and acts of sabotage in betrayal, defamation, blackmail and hypocrisy and called for honest admission of responsibility, to propel the nation forward.

GNA