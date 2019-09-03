news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Swedru (C/R), Sept. 3, GNA - The Agona Swedru High Court has adjourned the injunction case filed against Agona East National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Primaries to Friday, 27 September.

The Court, presided over by Justice Janet Anima Marfo, adjourned the case because the National and Regional Chairmen of NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Mr Emmanuel K.T Addo the 1st and 2nd respondents respectively, have not been served with the writ of summons to appear before it.

The other respondents- Mr Francis Baidoo, the Agona East Constituency Chairman of NDC and Mr Emmanuel Arkoh Yeboah, Director of Election, NDC Agona East constituency who are the 3rd and 4th respondents were at the court.

Jointly served is the Electoral Commission which is the 5th respondent.

The writ of injunction was filed by Mr Maxwell Okoh Okai, aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Agona East NDC, who was disqualified from contesting the primaries after the Regional vetting Committee had cleared him.

His statement of claim is seeking an order declaring the purported disqualification of the plaintiff to contest the election of the Parliamentary Primaries of the Agona East Constituency of the NDC as null and void.

It is also seeking an order declaring as null and void the decision of the second vetting committee and the Appeal Committee at the Office of the 1st defendant, Mr Ofosu Ampofo.

It is also seeking the declaration that any purported election, nomination and confirmation of a candidate for Agona East Constituency by Mr Ampofo and Mr Yeboah be null and void.

The plaintiff is seeking perpetual injunction, restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respondents and their privies, their officers, agents, other executives for organizing any election or process in electing, confirm a Parliamentary Candidate for the Agona East Constituency for the 2020 General election.

An injunction against the 5th defendant being sought by the plaintiff particularly for organizing or holding an election or any form of processes under the authority of the 1 to 4th defendants to elect, nominate or confirm a candidate for 1st and 4th defendants in the Agona East Constituency of the party.

