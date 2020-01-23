news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA – Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ashaiman Municipal Assembly has urged Assembly members of its fourth Assembly to contribute in decision making to accelerate development in the Municipality.

He said the Constitution had empowered the state to make democracy a reality by decentralising the administrative and financial machinery of government, which afforded the opportunity for the people to participate in decision making at all level of governance.

“It is for this reason that you have been elected by the people to represent them in our participatory decentralised process of governance,” he said.

He said this in his address at a ceremony held on Thursday to inauguration the fourth Assembly of the Municipality.

A total of 25 Assembly members both elected and appointed together with 80 unit committee members were sworn into office at the ceremony by the Judge of the Ashaiman Distric Court, Mr Charles Boateng.

The MCE said the first Assembly was made up of eleven elected and five government appointees in 2007, the number increased to 25 in the second and third with 17 elected members and eight government appointees, which had become the tradition to date.

He said most of the Assembly Members had been re-elected and was convinced that they would bring on board their experience so newly sworn in Members could benefit.

He said it was his prayer that both elected and appointed members would work together to transform the living standards of the people they served.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to former Assembly Members, Heads of Department and Electoral Commission for their support.

Nii Adjor Annang, the Regent of Ashaiman, charged the members not to use their offices to promote their selfish interest but to promote development in the municipality.

He said encouraged them to support initiative and projects of the assembly and not be the ones to stand against such development.

He called on the government and other stakeholders to help protect the irrigation dam which supplied water to most crop farms within the community from encroachment.

Mr Azogi Ayagiba Ananga, Assembly Member for Nii Tetteh Amui East was elected unopposed to serve as the Presiding Member of the Assembly.

