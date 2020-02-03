news, story, article

By Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 1, GNA - The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Weija-Gbawe Constituency office has unusually been locked leaving parliamentary aspirant, Patrick Baidoo, and his supporters stranded.

The party office was locked almost throughout the entire Friday, January 31, 2020, aside assurances from the constituency chairman that the office would be opened to the aspirant.





Mr Patrick Baidoo, who sought to be elected the party's parliamentary candidate for the constituency, said he was surprised that the office was closed.

He said this was unusual, despite calling the constituency chairman of his intention to pick forms on the day.

"Earlier in the day, I called the constituency chairman that I will be picking my forms today, which he agreed, so I'm surprised that the office has been locked this moment," he said.

He said, however, he would resort to the party's structures to resolve the challenge, and urged his supporters to remain calm.

Mr Michael Danquah, the Constituency chairman, said to GNA that it was unfortunate the office was locked, adding that, "it was opened rather late in the evening, when some constituency executives held a meeting".

He said the office was managed by the constituency Secretary, who was at sod-cutting ceremonies in the constituency throughout the day making him unavailable at the office.

He debunked claims that the act was that of a sabotage as expressed by the supporters of the aspirant, saying, the constituency executives were not in charge of the elections, but the vetting committee.

He said the vetting committee contacted the candidate to come back to the office on Monday, February 3, 2020 to pick his forms.

Meanwhile, supporters of the aspirant remain resolute that their candidate would be successful in the process, adding that, the vetting committee should be neutral, free and fair.

