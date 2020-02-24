news, story, article

Kpando Gadza (V/R), Feb. 24, GNA - The Chief and the People of Kpando Gadza, have expressed their gratitude to the Member of Parliament for Kpando Constituency, Mrs Della Sowah for living up to her promise to build a six-unit classroom block for community.



They expressed their gratitude, when the MP visited the project site, which is currently on-going.

She was met by the staff and pupils of the school.

An official statement issued by the office of the MP and signed by Mr Benyamin Avornyotse, a spokesperson said Kpando Gadza is a small community noted for academic excellence and the current project was expected to bolster that spirit among its citizens.

It said the chief and the traditional authorities believed the project would help to fill the infrastructural deficit gap within the community.

The statement said an International NGO, Pencil of Hope had earlier renovated the old school building and discussions are underway to convert the six-unit classroom block into a library, an ICT centre and a Junior High School unit when complete.

It said Mrs Sowah has always expressed her desire and commitment towards development of education in the area.

The statement said Mrs Sowah expressed her happiness for the steady progress of the project, which is expected to be completed on schedule.

It said the MP also used the occasion to thank the community for their continued support, commitment and enthusiasm to complete the project on schedule.

GNA