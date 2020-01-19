news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Adeiso (E/R), Jan. 17, GNA – Mr Salisu Ibrahim, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Organiser for Upper West Akim, has appealed to electorate to carefully consider all the options available before voting in the coming elections.

He said they could vote for former President John Mahama in the 2020 elections as he was bound to improve their lot adding that during the tenure of office of the former President, he did a lot for the nation with the provision of school blocks, roads, potable water and health facilities.

Mr Ibrahim, who is also the assembly member for Asikasu, near Adeiso in the Eastern Region, made the appeal after he had met with chiefs and community members to discuss the way forward in the development of the area.

He said the Nsawam-Asamankese road was constructed under the former President Mahama’s administration and it has greatly enhanced the economic activities of farmers who could now easily transport their farm produce to various marketing centres.

The Constituency Organiser said the Senior High School block at Kwaw Nyanoa was also provided by the NDC administration and it is time the former President was given another opportunity to continue with his good works.

“The Adeiso Township roads and other roads in surrounding communities were constructed in the John Mahama’s era in addition to the provision of an office complex for the Upper West Akim Assembly, hence the need to vote wisely,” he said.

GNA