By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Oct 3, GNA - The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has dissolved its first assembly with a call on aspiring members to conduct their campaigns with decorum to preserve the peace in the area before, during, and after the district assembly elections.

All metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in Ghana stand dissolved on October 5, 2019 as prospective members gear up towards the district assembly, unit committee and referendum elections on December 17, 2019.

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, gave the advice during the third ordinary general assembly meeting of the second session of the first assembly.

She noted that the area had enjoyed peace since its creation therefore aspiring assembly members must do their best not to plunge the area into chaos just because they want outsmart their contenders for votes.

“I am therefore appealing to all Assembly Members and the entire population of our Municipality to be very circumspect and cautious in whatever they do and say during the District Assembly elections, so that our peaceful, calm and secure Municipality is not submerged into chaos, disturbances and violence”, she stressed.

She commended the members of the first assembly of the TWMA saying their tremendous contributions ensured that her outfit’s objectives as an Assembly were achieved.

Giving a situational report, she stated that TWMA currently had 216 staff made up of 139 Government of Ghana (GOG) payroll staff and 77 Internally Generated Fund (IGF) staff.

Touching on its revenue mobilization, she indicated that “the revenue inflow for the first three quarters of the year is not encouraging. The Assembly missed out on meeting its revenue targets and this consequently affected expenditure on development projects”.

She disclosed that the overall revenue performance as at August 30, 2019 was GHs 3,349,720.80 saying that there was massive room for improvement as that was not what they hoped for.

According to her, TWMA had contracted a revenue contractor with the application of modern technology to assist in revenue mobilization specifically in the area of property rate adding that the Assembly would duly monitor the contractor to ensure the contract terms would be executed effectively to improve its revenue action strategies.

Mrs Amoako recounted the Assembliy’s successes chalked in the agricultural, education, health, social welfare and security sectors of the municipality while promising to complete ongoing school and police post projects in some areas.

Mr Kwesi Poku Bosompem, first Presiding Member of the Assembly commended assembly members and staff of TWMA for working assiduously to record some impressive achievements after its inauguration in 2018.

Mr Bosompem presented gifts to the MCE, Coordination Director, Assembly members, heads of departments and other individuals to express his gratitude for their support during his tenure as a Presiding Member.

