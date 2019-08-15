news, story, article

Kumasi, Aug. 15, GNA - The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has inaugurated a committee to oversee the successful implementation of the digital property addressing system in Ghana’s second largest city.

The system, a modern approach to allocating addresses within a defined space with the aid of the latest geocoding technology, seeks to ensure that every land or property is assigned a unique identifier.

This would facilitate improved ownership data, as well as unique identification of property and persons.

Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), who chairs the implementation committee, speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Kumasi, said it was important that the nation modernised her economy by establishing a structure, which sits on a digital and property addressing system.

The committee, he noted, would work to promote directional requirement of ambulance service, e-commerce and financial services, revenue mobilization, improved general service delivery and formalization of the economy.

He entreated members of the committee to be committed to duty and eschew all forms of laziness.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi was hopeful that the digital system incorporated in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Ghana Post would give the country a trustworthy database of addresses.

Mr. Kwasi Agyemang, the Metropolitan Director of Development Planning, pointed out that a proper addressing of property would ensure efficient delivery of services for economic development.

Mr. Christian Kusi Ampofo, the Metropolitan Coordinator, Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), said that the project had brought on board about 100 trainees of the Corps to support the committee in its work.

