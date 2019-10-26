news, story, article

Akim Achiase (E/R), Oct. 26, GNA – A 10-member committee has been inaugurated in the Akim Achiase District of the Eastern Region to educate the public on the upcoming referendum and the district level elections.

The members of the committee were from the security agencies, political parties, youth groups and the District Assembly.

Mr Richmond A. Amponsah, the District Chief Executive, said when Article 55 (3) of the 1992 Constitution is amended it would eliminate the winner takes all in the country’s democratic dispensation and promote an all-inclusive democratic governance.

Article 55 (3) states: "Subject to the provisions of the article, a political party is free to participate in shaping the political will of the people, to disseminate information on political ideas, social and economic programmes of national character and sponsor candidates for elections to any public office other than to district assemblies or lower local government units."

Mr Amponsah said the article is entrenched and it would require public approval in a national referendum for its amendment.

The committee members pledged to carry out the education to ensure that the public gets a thorough understanding of the referendum on the amendment of the article.

