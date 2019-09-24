news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Sept 24, GNA - The Coalition of Civil Societies Organisations Against Political Vigilantism (CCSAPV), Tuesday, urged the Government to reconsider its position not to prosecute Mohammed Sulemana, who assaulted Mr Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram.

The Government announced its decision in the White Paper it issued in relation to the Emile Short Commission’s recommendations after its probe into the January 31 the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

In rejecting the Commission’s recommendation to prosecute Mr Sulemana, the Government said the security operative of the National Security’s SWAT team was provoked by Mr George’s derogatory remarks.

However, Mr Mensah Thompson, Chairman of the Coalition, said at a press conference held in Accra that the Government’s position created the impression that it was in support of the assault.

It was also likely to embolden operatives and Party Groups to use more violent or excessive force on unarmed civilians during elections, it stated.

The situation, he said, could also cause civilians to put their safety into their own hands during elections and if care was not taken this could degenerate into violent situations likely to undermine the peace of the nation.

Additionally, Mr Thompson urged the Government to make a strong commitment towards paying compensation to victims of the violence by announcing specific packages.

Violence broke out near the La Bawaleshie Presbyterian Basic One School Polling station when the SWAT team clashed with some men in the residence of the National Democratic Congress’ candidate in the by-election.

The SWAT team said it was acting on a tipoff, which indicated that there were ammunitions in the house and proceeded to force their entry amidst resistance from the men it suspected to be trouble makers.

Some people got injured in the process.

