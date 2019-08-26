news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Zebilla (UE), Aug. 26, GNA - Mr Cletus Apul Avoka, a former Member of Parliament who won the Zebilla constituency primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said he will focus on fulfilling his promise to put the Bawku West area in a uniform development state if he wins the 2020 parliamentary elections.

He said the development of the District was not in its best state, and he planned to introduce programmes that would improve the livelihood of the people.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Zebilla, Bawku West District in the Upper East Region, after the primaries, Mr Avoka said he intended to prioritize and lobby for a remarkable improvement in education, health and agriculture, which would fast track development and curb migration of the youth, women and other human resources from the area.

He said water and sanitation issues in the area were not good enough and he would be working to improve it.

He called on the people of the District to give him and former President John Dramani Mahama the mandate in the 2020 Presidential and parliamentary elections so that the NDC administration would improve their lives.

Mr Avoka contested with Mr Ebenezer Ndebilla, Mr Eugene Mbilla Akumbo, Mr Simon Abgango Ayande, and Mr Paul Abasi and won with 406 votes out of 1,053 valid votes cast.

He was the former Member of Parliament for the Constituency and contested in the last elections but lost to Mr Frank Fusieni Adongo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 general elections.

Mr Avoka had been a Member of Parliament for the Constituency for many years before the 2016 elections and had held various Ministerial positions in Government including a Minister for Interior.

