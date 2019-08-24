news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Gbledi Gbogame (V/R), Aug. 24, GNA - Mr. Austin A. Gamey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gamey and Gamey Group, experts in Appropriate Dispute Resolution (ADR) says government agencies such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and the National Peace Council need training in Alternative Disputes Resolution.

He said that skills would enhance their efforts at resolving disputes and promote peace in the country.

Mr Gamey who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at an ADR training for traditional and community leaders in the Gbledi traditional area in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region said staff of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) also needed skills in ADR to enhance their daily engagement with the public.

The three day training session was to create awareness on ADR and promote the use of ADR in resolving disputes including; business and workplace conflicts.

Mr Gamey said the training, which was part of the group's corporate social responsibility was re-positioning traditional leaders to handle land litigation and chieftaincy disputes, which were hindering unity and development.

He noted that most disputes were still unresolved because parties involved did not have the opportunity to sit down for conversation and engaging in debates, arguments and ceaseless litigations.

"Most people do not know what mediation can do. Mediation is a special and flawless approach to resolving problems if you get a mediator who knows the nuances of mediation and I believe our outfit, Gamey and Gamey Group, understand mediation and will assist traditional leaders and other groups to be mediators," he said.

Mr Gamey called on dispute flash spots nationwide to open up themselves to learn how to mediate and also added that children must be taught youth conflict resolution and peer mediation to prepare them to be peace loving citizens.

Togbe Kutse III, Chief of Gbledi Chebi, a participant and the representative of Togbe Humatekpor V, the Paramount Chief of Gbledi traditional area expressed gratitude to Gamey and Gamey and said they would use the skills to unite the people for rapid development.

The training session, which was on the theme: "Enhancing Mediation Skills for Socio-economic Development; Structuring the Conversation for Resolution", was organised by the ADR Daily in collaboration with the Gamey and Gamey Group.

Appropriate Dispute Resolution (ADR) is an umbrella phrase, which describes a continuum of dispute resolution processes ranging from collaborative, non-binding to ligitation processes.

As part of the training session, professionals will aid the trainees to resolve some disputes during a mediation clinic.

GNA