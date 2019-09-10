news, story, article

By Isaac Asirifi/Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Nkontrodu (C/R), Sept. 10, GNA -The on-going national voter exhibition exercise mounted by the Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to gather momentum as it started slowly on its first day on Tuesday, September 10.

At Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region, scores of people stood aloof near the various registration centres.

When questioned by the Ghana News Agency (GNA, some said publicity on the exercise was low, while others expressed concern about the lack of sign post directing people to the centres.

Others told the GNA that they were no longer interested in exercising their franchise in any general election and therefore would not participate in the exercise.

The week-long voter exhibition exercise, which will enable voters to verify their details including; their names and photographs, and make the necessary corrections if any, will also help the EC to clean the register by taking out the names of unqualified people, including; minors and non-citizens, the deceased and those who registered more than once.

It will end on Tuesday, September 17 in all polling stations across the country.

However, in all the centres visited, as of 1300 hours, there was no name of deceased taken out of the register.

At Iture exhibition centre, which had 300 names on the register, no one showed up as at 1030 hours and Mr. Ekow Bruce, the Exhibition Officer was worried about the situation, but hopeful of significant improvement in subsequent days to enable all to exercise their franchise.

At the Nkontrodo Community Centre, Ms Claudia Acquah, Exhibition officer confirmed that only three males out of 755 names had visited the Centre as at 1055 hours.

The story was not different at Islamic Primary School at Elmina Zongo, where Ms Rosemary Woode, the Exhibition Officer also expressed concern that only 14 people had checked their details out of a total of 742.

Madam Grace Donkoh, a 62-year-old business woman who hadt finished checking her details at Zongo advised all citizens to get themselves involved in every national exercise.

She indicated that the exercise was part of citizens’ civic responsibility towards deepening Ghana's democratic credentials to stimulate economic growth.

GNA