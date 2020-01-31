news, story, article

By Kofi Mensah GNA



Adansi-Asokwa, (Ash), Jan. 31 GNA - A 52-year-old Chattered Accountant Mr Sammy Binfo Darkwa, has picked a nomination form to contest the upcoming Adansi-Asokwa constituency NPP parliamentary primaries.

Mr Darkwa, thus, becomes the first person to contest the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr K.T Hammond.

This is the first time the Adansi-Asokwa constituency of the NPP opened nominations for people to contest the incumbent MP, who went unopposed since multi-party democracy began in the country.

Speaking to the media after picking his forms, Mr Darkwa, said that was a history in the constituency.

He said since multi-party democracy began in the country, interested aspirants were denied the opportunity to contest the incumbent and things were changing and called on the delegates to vote for the right parliamentary candidate to enable the constituency speed up in its development agenda.

Mr. Kwame Owusu, the constituency Chairman said the nomination was opened to any qualified member of the party to pick forms to contest.

He however, urged all contestants to abide by the rules of the game and comport themselves to maintain unity of the party in the constituency.

GNA