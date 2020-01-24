news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Adidome (VR), Jan. 24, GNA - Mr Sam Okudzeto, a Senior Legal Practitioner has inaugurated the Central Tongu District Assembly.

The Assembly, created in accordance with the 1992 constitution and local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936) has 40 Assembly members who swore the oath of secrecy and of office at the inaugural ceremony held in Adidome.

Mr Okudzeto on behalf of the President said, the functions of District Assemblies, as provided by the constitution included; the formulation and execution of plans, programmes and strategies for the effective mobilisation of resources for the overall development of the District.

“Assemblies are a critical part of Government, and have a role to play in ensuring that the government delivers on its promises to Ghanaians. Together with your MMDCEs, I charge you to advance the implementation of Government programmes in the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies”, he said.

Mr. Okudzeto said the government had put in place programmes aimed at improving the welfare and wellbeing of Ghanaians and urged the Assembly members to support the programmes.

“Government has launched, and is pursuing, a number of policies and programmes aimed at improving the welfare and well-being of Ghanaians

including Free SHS, “One District, One Factory”, “Planting for Food and Jobs”, Planting for Exports and Rural Development, “One Village, One Dam”, amongst many others”, he said.

Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive of Central Tongu District urged the Assembly members to take note of the developmental projects ongoing in their various communities and support the Assembly to achieve its vision for 2020.

“May I urge Assemby Members to take note of the construction of CHPS compounds, rehabilitation of feeder roads, improvement of BECE results, just to mention a few, to guide our deliberations as our vision for the year 2020”, he said.

GNA