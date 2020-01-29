news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Jan. 29, GNA - Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region on Tuesday thronged the Regional office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in protest of a new voters register by the Commission.

The protesters, led by the Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mr E. K. T. Addo and some Regional Executives of the Party, clad in red, peacefully marched to the office of the EC and presented a petition to the Regional Director, Mrs Philomena Edusei.

They held placards with inscription such as "The new register is a waste", “we are for peace" "let’s all protect the public purse" and "we need money for roads".

The police were in their numbers to ensure that the demonstration was peaceful.

Presenting the petition to the EC, Mr. Addo, reiterated calls by the Party that the basis for the new voters register was needless.

"We are Ghanaians and we have the right to protest against this waste", while indicating that it would only be fair that the EC took dissenting views on the new register into consideration.

According to him, the EC could not go ahead with a new register when government still owed many communities essential infrastructure such as roads and hospitals.

Some of the protesters who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said they were surprised government intended to spend the hard earned taxpayers’ money on a new voters’ register.

"We are suffering. Fishermen and the ordinary Ghanaian is suffering and the only thing you can do is allocate such huge monies for a new register. This is not right," one of the protesters stated.

Mrs Philomena Edusei received the petition and indicated it would be accordingly forwarded to the Headquarters in Accra for consideration.

She applauded the protesters for the peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves.

GNA