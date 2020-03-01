news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA

Sefwi Wiawso (WN/R) March 01, GNA - An eight-member District Census Implementation Committee (DCIC) for the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly, has been inaugurated with a call on Ghanaians to avail themselves for the successful conduct of the 2020 Population and Housing Census (PHC)

Mr. Louis Owusu-Agyepong, Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) made the call when he performed the inaugural ceremony for the DCIC.

He said modern development trends, made the provision of an authentic, reliable and updated data very inevitable for the effective prosecution of the national developmental agenda and urged all the people in the municipality and Ghanaians in general contribute positively to make the exercise successful.

The Western North Regional Statistician, Mr. Richard Sackey briefed the gathering on the roles and responsibilities of the DCIC and other stakeholders involved in the Population and Housing Census (PHC) exercise.

He said the census night was scheduled for June 28, 2020, and urged all the people in the area to brace themselves up for this important national exercise.

For his part, Mr. Therson Kofi Mintah, the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Census Officer pledged the commitment of his outfit and that of the Municipal Coordinating Directorate to ensure a successful census and urged all stakeholders in the area, to offer their maximum support and cooperation in that regard.

The Sefwi Wiawso DCIC is made up of the Municipal Coordinating Director (Chairman), The Municipal Census Officer, Municipal Planning Officer and the Municipal Director of Health Services.

Others include, the Municipal Director of Education, the Municipal NCCE Director, the Municipal Information Officer and one representative from the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Authority.

GNA