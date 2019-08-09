news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 09 GNA – The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), has appealed to Ghanaians to make it their utmost concern to monitor and demand accountability from government officials in the implementation of socio-economic development projects and services in their communities.

This would help ensure transparency and promote good governance in the delivery of social services at all levels.

Mr Mohammed Awal Swallah, Project Team Leader of the “I Am Aware” (IAA) project of CDD, who made the call said empowering ordinary citizens and strengthening their capacities to demand accountability from duty bearers was important to promote good governance.

He was speaking at a day’s public forum in Kumasi to share and discuss the CDD-Ghana IAA project evaluation.

The IAA is a social accountability project being implemented by the CDD-Ghana with funding from the Hewlett Foundation.

It seeks to empower citizens and duty bearers by providing free, up to date, user-friendly and accessible information on the state of public goods and services, to strengthen the demand and supply side of accountability.

The forum, which was on the theme “Information, Citizen Engagement and Government Accountability for improved Service delivery in Ghana” was attended by local government officials, civil society organizations, religious leaders and the media.

It aimed among other issues, at strengthening public discourse on accountability and government responses and provide quality service delivery.

Mr Swallah said the IAA project was designed to strengthen accountability mechanisms, foster bottom-up accountability and citizen-led accountability while improving awareness and access to quality public services and better social services.

He stressed the need for duty bearers and service providers to be well- resourced by the government to enable them respond appropriately to citizens’ needs

