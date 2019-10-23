news, story, article

By P.K.Yankey, GNA



Axim(W/R),Oct 23, GNA - The Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Council, Awulae Attibrukusu III has commended madam Catherine Afeku, Member of Parliament for Evalur-Ajomoro-Gwira for development projects in the area.

“Considering the quantum of development executed by the Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Madam Catherine Afeku within the last three years, there is the need to extend her tenure in office.”

Awulae Attibrukusu III said this when the Minister for Transport, Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah and the Chinese Contractor executing the mini habour project at Axim paid a courtesy call on him after the inspection of progress of work at the mini harbour.

He therefore entreated indigenes of the area to rally behind the MP to push for more developmental projects to change the fortunes of the municipality.

Awulae Attibrukusu III praised President Akufo-Addo for honouring his 2012 and 2016 electioneering campaign promise to construct a mini harbour for the area, adding that, when the then presidential candidate and now the President, Nana Akufo-Addo visited him in 2016, he pleaded with him to construct a mini harbour for the area and commended him for fulfilling his promise to do so.

Awulae charged the contractor, to give the labour works to the locals in fulfillment of the local content law and urged them against shoddy work.

The Paramount Chief pledged his support for the construction of the project, adding that nobody would claim ownership of the land earmarked for the project.

He used the opportunity to advise his colleague Chiefs to embrace development and avoid litigations that retarded development.

He said through the lobbying skills of the MP, the Constituency was witnessing the construction of Axim Sea Defence Wall, mini sports stadium at Axim, construction of Axim township roads, construction of Nsein township roads, construction of Gwira roads, establishment of a DVLA Office at Aiyisakro, and the construction of a cassava factory at Bokro among others.

"In fact, Catherine Afeku deserves another term in office as an MP for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency because she is doing well", he said.

He charged his sub-chiefs and the people to rally behind her to bring more developmental projects to the area. "Let's all support her to fight for more developmental projects".

On his part, the Minister for Transport, thanked the Paramount Chief for commending President Akufo-Addo for the project and admitted that Catherine Afeku was doing well and deserved continuity as an MP for the area.

He said the presence of the Chinese nationals must promote peace and not to create confusion, adding "they are going to be in this town for about a year and half and because we don’t want you to regard them as strangers when you see them, that is why we have come to introduce them".

Madam Afeku who is a Minister of State at the Office of the Senior Minister, thanked the Paramount Chief for the endorsement and pledged to work for the betterment of the area.

She said the company employed 100 people within the area adding that the 100 people formed part of the first batch of employees to be engaged during the execution of the project.

The MP expressed her gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for all the projects he directed to be put up in the area within two and half years of his administration.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Mr Frank Okpenyen said the project started during the Kufuor-led administration and was abandoned after the administration lost power in 2008 and applauded President Akufo-Addo for continuing it.

He said the project was a game changer and hailed the MP for her lobbying skills and urged the people to reciprocate the gesture by voting massively massively for him come 2020.

The project is executed by China Harbour Expansion Construction Limited and expected to be completed within 18 months.

It will have a cold storage facility, an iced block making factory and a net mending shed, kindergarten, among other amenities

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 cut the sod at Axim in fulfilment of his 2012 and 2016 campaign pledge.

GNA