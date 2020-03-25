news, story, article

Accra, March 25, GNA - The sitting Member of Parliament for Tema West in the Greater Accra Region, has applauded delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), for what he calls spirit of discernment that is characterising their assessment of Candidates.

Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, who is running for re-election for the party’s Parliamentary ticket for Tema West, revealed that during a recent meeting with delegates, they asked probing and relevant questions that really impressed him.

“It was as if the delegates were saying that gone are the days when aspirants could come round and just make promises and receive applause for them. They demanded proof for anything that you promise,” he said after emerging from a meeting with some delegates.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the MP who was tipped to win the NPP 2020 Parliamentary ticket for Tema West again said the experience with the delegates was quite sobering and also welcoming as it put him in a place where he was assessed by what he had done rather than who he was.

“During the meeting, the delegates ticked one by one, his developmental projects in the Constituency, including roads, school and hospital rehabilitations as well as logistical provisions to various institutions.

“The probing delegates also testified that in deed he was a well experienced man with an already successful background as a businessman before he became MP. Among others, the delegates concurred that he is a former Shipping Manager at the Ghana Agro Foods Company, CEO of CarloKing Services Company, a Board Member of a Rural Bank and a former Lecturer at the Ghana Maritime University.

“We know that as Lecturer at the Maritime University, you even lectured one of the people contesting you for the 2020 Parliamentary ticket. And so rest assured that we know you very well,” the statement quoted one of the delegates.

Mr Ahenkorah according to the statement thanked them for their background research on him and urged them to continue to hold duty bearers’ feet to the fire of accountability

“This is the NPP and in this party, we do everything by the book. Doing due diligence on candidates who want to lead you shows you are being true to your tradition as intellectual elephants,” .

The statement presented his plan to continue in the way he begun with his first term in Office. “Like we all know, MPs are not direct development agents, it is the MCE, but also, as we all know, the MP has to advocate forcefully in order to get part of the national cake for his constituency. I want to promise you that the forceful advocacy that we have already been doing will be romped up. We are going to be even more forceful to bring development to this constituency.”

Mr Ahenkorah said the promise to develop the Constituency was not only driven by the desire for votes, but also a desire to ensure that the NPP was not disgraced in the constituency.

The MP also commended the delegates for observing the proper social distancing protocols and keeping the sanitary practices that was required to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

