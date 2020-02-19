news, story, article

By James Amoh Jnr, GNA



Tema, Feb 19, 2020, GNA - Mr Carlos Kingley Ahenkorah, Tema West incumbent Member of Parliament, has presented his nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries.

Mr Ahenkorah, in the company of his wife and other party members, deposited a non-refundable amount of GH¢20,000.00 as mandatory filling fees to the Constituency Chairman of the party.

The presentation which took place at the constituency office in Sakumono on Thursday was characterized by cheers of approval and fanfare from an assemblage of supporters.

Mr Dennis Amfo Sefah, NPP Constituency Chairman for Tema West, receiving the forms congratulated the aspirant and further called on him and his supporters to play by the rules of the election.

He reiterated the need for a peaceful conduct of the election and expressed optimism that at the end of the election all aspirants would come together to rally behind the elected candidate in the general election.

Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, interacting with the media expressed elation at the constituency executives who he said collectively paid for his filling fees, “an indication that i continued to enjoy significant support from the party.”

He appealed to delegates to replicate same gesture and give him the nod by voting massively for him to continue with the development of the constituency.

Whiles touting some development strides chalked in the last three years as Member of Parliament, he mentioned the construction of two Astroturfs and five green turfs for sporting activities in the constituency, the construction of an incinerator at the Tema Polyclinic and the donation of 10 cars to constituency polling station executives amongst others as some of his many achievements.

As part of efforts to improve the quality education in the constituency, he emphasized that he had donated 1000 dual desks to schools, developed the capacity of some 300 basic school teachers with refresher courses and was embarking on a project to construct dining halls for schools to provide hygienic eateries for pupils under government’s School Feeding Programme.

“In spite of the aforementioned, I have also been able to secure over 250 jobs for the youth in the constituency, and even significantly I have given out about GH¢300,000.00 in microfinance loans to women to improve their businesses, "he added.

The MP called on his supporters to be decorous in their campaigns and pledged to work collaboratively with all groups and factions in the constituency to improve the political fortunes of the NPP in the general election.

