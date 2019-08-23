news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Aug 23, GNA – Mr Donatus Nyaaba, the Upper East Regional Director of Elections, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has cautioned candidates vying for the various parliamentary primaries to focus on their messages to the delegates and avoid character assassination campaign.

On Saturday, August 24, 2019, the NDC would be going to the polls to elect candidates who would stand on the ticket of the party as parliamentary candidates for the 2020 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Nyaaba reminded candidates that the election was an internal one, which would bring the best candidates to contest and win power for the party in the next election and therefore asked them to avoid destructive messages.

“The agenda of the party is to choose competent candidates, who can wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), especially the seats that the NDC lost to the NPP during the 2016 elections as well as reclaim the presidency”, he said..

Though, the primaries would not be taking place in some constituencies due to strategies of the party, the Upper East Region is not affected.

He said as the party’s executives were working hard to unite the structures of the party, it was expected of all aspirants to avoid activities that would curtail the effort and create any internal wrangling.

He said all was set for the primaries to take place in all the 15 constituencies in the region and the election committee had met with all the aspirants and modalities regarding the conduct of the elections was explained to them.

He warned executives to desist from publicly endorsing any candidate so as to maintain the peace the party was currently enjoying.

He said in the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Mr Isaac Adongo, the incumbent Member of Parliament would be battling with Mr George Gamson, a public servant while in the Bolgatanga East, Dr Dominic Ayine, the incumbent MP would be contesting with Mr Lance Adogba, a retired public servant.

In the Builsa South Constituency, Dr Clement Apaak, the incumbent MP, would be going unopposed, Mr James Agalga, the current MP for Builsa North Constituency would be contesting with Mr Timothy Awintirim, a Former MP for the area.

At the Chiana-Paga Constituency, five candidates are contesting including; Mr Rudolph Amenga-Etigo, the incumbent MP, Mr Christopher Apedum, a business man, Mr Nikyema Billa Alamzy, a business man, Mr Thomas Addah Dalu, a former District Chief Executive and Mr Donald Tuumyeridam, a Teacher and Jonathan Nyaaba, a law student, while five candidates are also vying for the Navrongo Central Constituency, two former Municipal Chief Executives for the Kassana-Nankana, Mr Stanislaus Kandingdi and Mr Emmanuel Andem, while the rest are; Mr Peter Kaba, a Legal Practitioner, Mr Samson Tangombu, a public servant and Dr Jacob Parechuga, an Educationist.

Two candidates each are contesting for the Bongo and Talensi Constituencies including; Mr Edward Bawa, the incumbent MP and Mr Rainer Akumperigya, a legal practitioner and Mr Nicholas Takuzie and Mr B.T Baba, the incumbent MP for Talensi, respectively.

For Tempane Constituency, Mr David Adakudugu, former MP, Mr Zeba Abdallah, in the USA and Dr Mark Akudugu Mbawini, a Public Servant, would be contesting, while four candidates including; Dr Thomas Anabah, a Medical Practitioner, Mr Dominic Azumah Azimbe, a former MP, Mr Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, the incumbent MP and Mr George Mbawini, an Educationist are contesting for the Garu Constituency.

While Mr Musah Abdulai has withdrawn leaving Mr Mahama Ayariga, the current MP for Bawku Central to go unopposed, five candidates including; Mr Ebenezer Alumire Ndebila, a public servant, Mr Simon Mbilla Eugene, Mr Cletus Avoka, former MP, Mr Paul Issifu Abasi and Mr Simon Ayande Agbango, a former District Chief Executive are vying for the Zebilla seat.

For the Binduri constituency, Mr Noah Ben Azure, a Teacher Dr Robert Kugnab-lem, the incumbent MP, Mr Simon Azimbe, a Teacher and Mr Stephen Atubiga, a business man are the candidates, while Dr Vida Nyagre Yakong, a Lecturer at the University for Development Studies, Mr Francis Sampana Zuure, an Accountant and Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, the incumbent MP are fighting for the Nabdam Constituency slot.

Two candidates including; Mrs Laadi Ayi Ayamba, the incumbent MP and Mr George Banbila Atuugah, a public servant are contesting for the Pusiga Constituency,

GNA