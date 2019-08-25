news, story, article

By Emelia Anane Nyiedoor, GNA

Techiman (B/ER), Aug. 25, GNA – A businessman, Mr. Christopher Beyere has won the slot to contest the 2020 parliamentary election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Techiman South Constituency of the Bono East Region.

Mr. Beyere who is a former health administrator and once head of the Ministry of Health Training Schools’ Secretariat, clinched victory with 655 votes out of 1,537 valid votes cast in the NDC’s parliamentary primary organised on Saturday at Techiman.

He beat five other contestants, including Mr. Agyei Mensah, the immediate past Member of Parliament for the area who obtained 403 votes.

The rest were Alhaji Awal Mohammed, a tutor, 244, Mr. Kwaku Agyapong, a businessman. 138, Mr. Amankona Munufie, a Lawyer, 78 and Mr. Mohammed Bugumah, a staff of the Techiman South National Health Insurance Scheme, 19.

Five ballots were rejected to make the total votes 1,542 out a total registered voters of 1, 584 in the election conducted and supervised by the Techiman Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission.

The losing candidates pledged their support for Mr. Beyere to be able to recapture the seat for the NDC and announced his readiness to work effectively with all to ensure that their collective effort would not be in vain.

