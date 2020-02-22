news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Aflao (V/R), Feb. 22, GNA - Commercial activities at the Aflao Border have seen a sharp decline as Ghana's eastern neighbour, Togo, goes to the polls today to elect the country's next president.

As a result, not only was the usual bustle from business and transport operators along the main border absent but human and vehicular traffic was also non-existent as travellers and residents avoided crossing the border.

Some people the Ghana News Agency (GNA) spoke with during a visit to the border revealed that this was the first time in a long time that the Togo side of the border had remained opened while presidential election was ongoing.

Madam Kayisan Aguto, a cloth seller, said: "Any time Togolese are voting, nobody can enter Togo from Ghana or come to Ghana from there. It's a surprise that the border is opened today while they're voting."

"Since that has become the norm, people assumed that the Togo Border will be closed and so traders from Kumasi and other parts of Ghana couldn't come today."

Madam Aguto said earlier in the morning, some traders were at the border but went back for the fear of the unknown.

The various transport stations at Aflao, including the State Transport Company and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union were virtually empty.

Mr Francis Halolo, who books vehicles for Accra, said business had been slow throughout the day due to the election adding; "The system has really been dry today."

Mr Kwasi Amedzro, a forex bureau operator, said: "leaving the Togo border open during elections means a wind of change is about to blow over the country."

He noted that he did not open his shop because of uncertainties and hoped the change would translate into free and fair elections that would be accepted by all.

A total of seven candidates including President Faure Gnassingbe under the banner of Union for the Republic (UNIR) and his two strong opponents, Mr Jean-Piere Fabre and Dr Agbeyome Kodjo, are in the race for the presidency.

The rest are Professor Tchaboure Gogue, Dr Georges William Kuessan, Mr Mohamed Tchassona Traore and Prof Komi Wolou.

