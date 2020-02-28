news, story, article

By Iddi Z. Yire, GNA Special Correspondent in Laayoune, Morocco.



Courtesy of The Kingdom of Morocco's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

Laayoune, Feb 28, GNA - Burundi on Friday officially opened its Consulate General in the Moroccan south city of Laayoune.

The ceremony was jointly performed by Mr. Nasser Bourita, Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, and his Burundian counterpart, Mr. Ezechiel Nibigira.

The event coincided with the third annual Morocco-Pacific Island States Forum, held in Laayoune.

Mr. Bourita spoke of the unswerving determination of Morocco to build strong ties and extend help to other developing countries in the spirit of South-South Cooperation.





Mr. Nibigira said the opening of the Consulate General in Laayoune reflected his country's commitment to the principles of African fraternity and international law.

GNA